Barbashev notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Barbashev helped out on Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the first period. Barbashev has earned a helper in each of the first two playoff contests while continuing his role on the top line. The 28-year-old isn't the most gifted natural scorer, but he's in a good situation and should provide depth offense with plenty of hits in the postseason.