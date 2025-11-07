Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Racks up three points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev scored twice, added an assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
Barbashev tallied twice in the first period and also helped out on a Mitch Marner goal in the third. With six points over his last four games, Barbashev is getting back to consistent offense while working on the top line. He's up to six goals, 14 points, 20 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating across 13 appearances this season.
