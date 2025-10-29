Barbashev had two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Barbashev set up a pair of Jack Eichel tallies in a span of 2:35 that led the Golden Knights to the win. With four multi-point efforts in 10 games this year, Barbashev has proven his value on the top line as a more physical forward who can open up space for Eichel. Barbashev is at three goals, seven assists, 14 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating so far.