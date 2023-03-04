Barbashev notched two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and four hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Barbashev is up to three helpers through three games with the Golden Knights. He assisted on both of Jonathan Marchessault's tallies in this one, and they both continue to flank center Jack Eichel on the top line. Barbashev has 32 points, 96 shots on net, 138 hits, 33 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 62 outings between Vegas and St. Louis this season.