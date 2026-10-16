Barbashev notched three assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Barbashev is still searching for his first goal of the season, but he's had no trouble helping out linemates Jack Eichel and Mark Stone stay productive. Through nine contests, Barbashev has seven assists, 14 shots on net, 17 hits, four PIM and a plus-6 rating. The 30-year-old winger's physicality is a plus, and he's also often an efficient scorer, having shot at least 15.6 percent in each of his three full seasons with Vegas. Be patient -- he'll start to bury his chances eventually.