Barbashev posted two assists, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Barbashev ended a four-game slump by helping out on the last two goals of Jonathan Marchessault's hat trick. This was Barbashev's first multi-point effort since Jan. 26. Despite the lack of consistency on offense, he's remained in a top-six role thanks to his chemistry with Marchessault and Jack Eichel. Barbashev is up to 37 points, 93 shots on net, 135 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 64 outings this season.