Barbashev scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Barbashev's first-period tally extended his point streak to six games. In that span, he has four goals and seven assists. The 28-year-old will have to bottle up that momentum, as the Golden Knights entered their bye week following Saturday's game. He's up to 13 goals, 30 points, 78 shots on net, 81 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 50 appearances this season.