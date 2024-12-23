Barbashev (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Ducks, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Barbashev will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. Although head coach Bruce Cassidy labeled the 29-year-old as day-to-day, Cassidy isn't yet sure whether Barbashev will be able to return in time for Friday's game against the Sharks. Cole Schwindt and Tanner Laczynski should continue to draw into the lineup against Anaheim.