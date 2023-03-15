Barbashev scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead early in the second period, deflecting a shot from the point past Felix Sandstrom, before adding an empty-net goal in the third to close out a 5-3 victory. Barbashev has fit in nicely with Vegas, tallying four goals and four assists in eight games since he was acquired from St. Louis at the trade deadline. Overall, he's up to 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) through 68 games this season. Barbashev should continue to provide fantasy value while skating on the Knights' top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault.