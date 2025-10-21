Barbashev scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Barbashev opened up his point tally in the first period with an assist to Jack Eichel, who broke the deadlock for the Golden Knights 8:42 into the first period. Then, the 29-year-old potted his third goal of the season midway through the third period with a wrister that went right past Frederik Andersen to give Vegas a 3-1 lead. This was Barbashev's second straight multi-point effort, and he's up to six points (two goals, four helpers) across his ongoing four-game point streak.