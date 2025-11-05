Barbashev scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.

In a meeting of two teams with strong offenses, Barbashev's tally at 13:45 of the second period was the only one to find the back of the net. The goal snapped a four-game stretch without one for the veteran winger, who added two assists in that span. He remains in a top-line role, but he has logged ice time between 14 and 17 minutes in every outing this year, usage more in line with a middle-six forward. Barbashev is up to four goals, seven helpers, 17 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances.