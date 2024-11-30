Barbashev scored two goals in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
The Golden Knights' first line struck twice, with Barbashev playing finisher for both of those tallies. He's hot again, racking up four goals and six assists during his active five-game point streak. The winger has 12 goals, 27 points, 42 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-14 rating through 24 appearances. Barbashev's upside remains high while playing alongside Jack Eichel.
