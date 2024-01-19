Barbashev scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

Barbashev extended Vegas' lead to 2-0 late in the opening period, deflecting a Nicolas Roy feed off his skate past Igor Shesterkin, before adding another tally on the power play in the second. The two-goal effort snapped a seven-game scoring drought for Barbashev, whose last goal came on Dec. 21. He's up to 11 goals and 22 points through 45 games this season in a top-six role with the Golden Knights.