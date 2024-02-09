Barbashev registered an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Barbashev saw a six-game point streak snapped in Tuesday's win over the Oilers, but he quickly got on the scoresheet Thursday. The 28-year-old set up Jonathan Marchessault's goal 19 seconds into the game. Barbashev is up to 31 points, 79 shots on net, 85 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 52 appearances. He's earned 12 of those points over his last eight contests.