Barbashev notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Barbashev set up William Karlsson's second-period tally. After closing out the regular season primarily in a third-line role, Barbashev was back on the first line to start Game 1, though he logged just 16:21 of ice time. He had 16 points in 23 contests with the Golden Knights after he was traded from the Blues, but the whole team will need to improve on offense after a dismal showing Tuesday.