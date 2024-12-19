Barbashev (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Vancouver, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Barbashev has 15 goals and 30 points in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Tanner Laczynski, who was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, is projected to make his NHL season debut. Barbashev's injury might also lead to Alexander Holtz getting some power-play ice time after logging a total of just two seconds with the man advantage over his past six outings.