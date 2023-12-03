Barbashev notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Barbashev has three points over his last two contests. He's working his way out of a cold spell that saw him post just one assist over 10 games across the bulk of November. The 27-year-old continues to see top-line usage at even strength, but his inconsistent offense makes him tough to trust in fantasy. Barbashev has five goals, four assists, 38 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-8 rating over 25 appearances.