Barbashev notched a power-play assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Barbashev set up Reilly Smith's go-ahead goal at 14:34 of the second period. The 27-year-old Barbashev has seven points through 10 playoff contests, and his helper Friday was his first power-play point in the postseason. He's also collected 31 hits, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. He's seen even-strength usage on the top line alongside Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault in recent games.