Barbashev recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Barbashev has a goal and four assists over his last seven outings. He continues to be steadiest on offense when in a top-line role, which is where's been for the last five games. The winger is up to 20 goals, 26 helpers, 99 shots on net, 99 hits and a plus-24 rating over 61 appearances. This is the first time in three years he's passed the 45-point mark, though his 60-point high mark from 2021-22 is just a bit out of reach barring a massive surge on offense.