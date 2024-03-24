Barbashev scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Barbashev had gone 10 games without a goal, picking up just three assists in that span. The 28-year-old has seen some fluctuations in his ice time, but he's still in a top-six role. He's up to 15 goals, 39 points, 106 shots on net, 148 hits and a plus-14 rating through 70 contests overall. Barbashev can chip in offense at a better rate than he has lately, and his physicality is a near-constant.