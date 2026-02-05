Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Stays hot Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Barbashev scored for the fourth game in a row. He's added 13 shots on net and seven hits in that span while thriving on the Golden Knights' top line. For the season, Barbashev is up to 16 goals, 39 points, 87 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-12 rating through 56 appearances. He remains a steady source of offense and physical play in fantasy.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Lights lamp again Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Two helpers in win over Leafs•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Provides two assists in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Lights lamp Saturday•