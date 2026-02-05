Barbashev scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Barbashev scored for the fourth game in a row. He's added 13 shots on net and seven hits in that span while thriving on the Golden Knights' top line. For the season, Barbashev is up to 16 goals, 39 points, 87 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-12 rating through 56 appearances. He remains a steady source of offense and physical play in fantasy.