Barbashev, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, inked a five-year, $25 million contract with Vegas on Wednesday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Barbashev had 16 goals, 45 points, 42 PIM and 182 hits in 82 regular-season outings split between St. Louis and Vegas last season. He then played a big role in the Golden Knights capturing the Stanley Cup by contributing seven goals and 18 points in 22 playoff games. Barbashev is projected to serve in a top-line capacity alongside Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, with whom he exceled during the team's Cup run.