Barbashev (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Montreal, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Barbashev will miss his sixth consecutive game Tuesday. There hasn't been much information regarding Barbashev's progression in his recovery, so fantasy managers shouldn't count on the two-time Stanley Cup champion for Thursday's home game against the Flyers. The 29-year-old is producing at just under a point-per-game pace in 2024-25 with 15 goals and 15 helpers through 31 appearances.
