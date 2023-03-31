Barbashev scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Barbashev extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) with his second-period tally. The 27-year-old forward is up to 12 points through 16 outings with the Golden Knights. For the season, he has 41 points, 119 shots on net, 170 hits and a minus-5 rating through 75 appearances when counting his production with the Blues.