Barbashev recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Barbashev has maintained a productive December with four goals and seven assists over 13 games. The 28-year-old reached the 10-assist mark for the year by setting up Jack Eichel on the opening tally Thursday. Barbashev has 19 points, 57 shots on net, 60 hits, 23 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 37 outings overall. He hasn't stood out in any one area, but he provides solid category coverage in fantasy.