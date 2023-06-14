Barbashev scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.
Barbashev put Vegas ahead 7-1 in the third period. From the trade deadline onward, the 27-year-old posted 13 goals and 21 assists over 44 contests with the Golden Knights. He showed a scoring touch in a top-six role while also occasionally dropping down the lineup to play on a checking line. A pending free agent, Barbashev will likely garner plenty of attention on the open market.
