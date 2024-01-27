Barbarshev notched three assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The Golden Knights' second line did most of the damage for the team, with Barbashev helping to set up Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas' final three tallies. Barbashev began January in a seven-game point drought, but he's since erupted for four multi-point performances during a five-game point streak, racking up three goals and 10 points.