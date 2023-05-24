Barbashev scored a power-play goal, dished two assists, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Barbashev led the way on offense Tuesday, helping the Golden Knights go ahead 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The forward had gone six games without a goal, but managed four assists in that span. He's up to 13 points, 21 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-10 rating through 14 playoff contests.