Barbashev scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Barbashev started the game in a third-line role, though he was on with the top line when he scored at 13:54 of the third period. The winger has typically played on the top line for much of the season, but he got shuffled down in part due to a 16-game goal drought that came to an end Thursday. Barbashev is up to 13 goals, 36 points, 78 shots on net, 85 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 53 appearances. He should continue to offer decent offense with a physical edge.