Barbashev scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Barbashev redirected a shot from Shea Theodore into the net for what was the game-winning tally. Through four playoff contests, Barbashev has three points, four shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating. The 27-year-old has been in a bottom-six role for much of the first round following the return of Mark Stone to the Vegas lineup.