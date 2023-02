Barbashev was traded from the Blues to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Blues will receive Zach Dean, the Knights' 2021 first-round pick, in return for Barbashev. The 27-year-old Barbashev posted 10 goals, 19 assists, and 132 hits in 59 games with St. Louis this season. He'll add some needed depth to a Vegas lineup that's struggled to find consistent secondary scoring, particularly in the absence of Mark Stone.