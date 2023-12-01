Barbashev scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Barbashev snapped his six-game point drought with the opening goal, which was his first since Nov. 5. Amid his struggles on offense, he's seen his ice time dip, though he saw just 10:53 of ice time Thursday despite the bounce-back effort. No injury was reported immediately after the game, but that's a season-low total for the 27-year-old. Barbashev is at eight points, 38 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-6 rating through 24 outings overall.