Barbashev scored twice, doled out six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Barbashev tallied late in the first period to generate a 2-0 lead, and his goal in the third proved crucial as the Canadiens rallied. His latter tally was the game-winner. The 27-year-old has collected two goals and three helpers over four games since he was traded from the Blues -- it appears he'll be a great fit alongside Jack Eichel on the top line. For the season, Barbashev has 12 goals, 22 helpers, 98 shots on net, 144 hits and a minus-7 rating through 63 appearances.