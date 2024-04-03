Barbashev notched two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Barbashev played provider on the top line, setting up a Jonathan Marchessault tally and assisting on a Jack Eichel goal before the game was 10 minutes old. While he hadn't posted an assist over his last nine contests, Barbashev had scored four times in the prior five games. The 28-year-old power winger has 44 points, 112 shots on net, 162 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 75 appearances this season. He's one point shy of matching his total from 2022-23.