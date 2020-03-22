Golden Knights' Ivan Morozov: Hyped long-term prospect
Morozov, whom the Golden Knights drafted 61st overall in 2018, figures to eventually blossom into a "major contributor" for the young franchise, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Granger reminds us that the 19-year-old phenom is already capable of competing against his elders in the KHL. Brimming with confidence following a highly successful run at the World Junior Championships over the winter, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound winger with supreme on-ice vision crafted five goals and two assists through 16 games for SKA St. Petersburg. Since Morozov reportedly is under contract with that club for two more seasons, fantasy owners can safely wait at least that long before giving him a look in keeper/dynasty formats.
