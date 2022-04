Morozov agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Tuesday.

Morozov saw action in 22 KHL games this year for St. Petersburg SKA and Sochi HC in which he recorded five goals and six helpers in 22 contests. With his NHL deal in hand, Morozov will make the jump to North America and link up with AHL Henderson for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.