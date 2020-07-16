General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday that Dugan's entry-level contract won't begin until the 2020-21 season.

Dugan signed a two-year pact with the Golden Knights this offseason after spending the past year with Providence in the NCAA. This news signals the fact that the youngster won't join the team for the NHL's restart, even though the start of the 2020-21 season remains uncertain. Dugan could be in the mix for a roster spot at the top level after he led the NCAA with 52 points in 34 games.