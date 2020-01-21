Golden Knights' Jack Dugan: Leads NCAA in points
Dugan has seven goals and 35 assists through 25 games with Providence College of the NCAA.
After an impressive freshman campaign where he posted 39 points through 41 games, the 21-year-old now leads the NCAA in points. Dugan was selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and it looks like he could make the jump to the pro ranks next year. He may need to spend a year in the AHL first, though.
