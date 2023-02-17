Eichel logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Eichel has two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. He set up a Paul Cotter game-tying goal in the third period of this contest. Eichel is up to 17 tallies, 22 helpers, 151 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 42 contests. The center appears to be well past his late-January slump.