Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth in Game 2.

Eichel didn't get on the scoresheet in the playoff opener Sunday, but he bounced back by helping out on goals for Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev in this contest. The 29-year-old Eichel is locked in as the Golden Knights' top center after a 90-point effort over 74 regular-season contests. That includes 28 power-play points, and he added 260 shots on net and a plus-23 rating. Eichel is in his fourth career playoff run, and over 40 postseason appearances prior to this year, he had a total of 10 goals and 43 points, including a league-best 26 points in 22 games when Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023.