Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
Eichel put the Knights ahead 4-3 with a power-play tally late in the third period, the eventual game-winner in a 5-3 victory. The 26-year-old Eichel now has three goals, two on the power play, and five points through Vegas' first five games this season. He's poised for another big year after he tallied 27 goals and 66 points in the 2022-23 campaign.
