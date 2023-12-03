Eichel scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

This was Eichel's second three-point game in a row, and he's earned three of them over the last nine contests. The 27-year-old center reached the 10-goal mark with his breakaway tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Eichel is up to 27 points, 103 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 25 outings overall. He's on pace to reach the 80-point mark for just the second time in his career.