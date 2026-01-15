Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Assists on all three goals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel logged three assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.
One of Eichel's helpers came on the power play. He's been excellent in January with four goals and six assists over seven contests this month. The 29-year-old center is up to 51 points (19 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances. Eichel still hasn't scored with the man advantage this season, but his work as a facilitator has been more than enough to keep the Golden Knights productive.
