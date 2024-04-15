Eichel assisted on the overtime winner in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.
Eichel took the shot that was tipped in by Tomas Hertl to win the game. The assist adds to Eichel's strong late-season run. He's put up five goals and nine points in the last six games. He looks ready for another playoff run.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pair of points Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: In on all three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pots goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: One of each in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Fills empty cage•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Notches assist Tuesday•