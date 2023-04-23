Eichel scored two power-play goals and had an assist in a 5-4 double overtime win over the Jets on Saturday in Game 3.

The Golden Knights were 0-for-7 with the man advantage in the first two games, so this was a nice momentum switch. The first one came on a one-timer from the left circle at 6:18 of the first to make it 2-0. Eichel extended the score to 3-1 at 10:46 of the second with another one-timer from the same circle off a no-look pass by Alex Pietrangelo. Eichel now has four points, including three goals, in three games this postseason.