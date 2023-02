Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the second period. The 26-year-old struggled before the All-Star break, but he's bounced back in February with three goals and three helpers over six games this month. For the season, the star center is at 18 tallies, 40 points, 158 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 44 appearances.