Eichel scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Eichel has scored in consecutive contests and has a point in four of the last five games. He opened the scoring Tuesday, but the Golden Knights were unable to solve Jake Oettinger again. Eichel is up to 23 goals, 72 points, 208 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 57 appearances this season. A late surge could allow him to get to the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career, but it's far from a lock to happen.