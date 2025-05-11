Eichel notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Eichel set up the first of Reilly Smith's two goals in the game. While he hasn't scored against Edmonton in the second round, Eichel has picked up five assists and six shots on net over the last three contests. He's up to a total of one goal, nine helpers, 25 shots, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over nine playoff outings, with all 10 of those points coming during his active six-game streak.
