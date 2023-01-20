Eichel logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Eichel had a shot go in off William Karlsson for the Golden Knights' second goal. The 26-year-old Eichel has produced five points and a minus-6 rating through six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury earlier this month. He's been unable to lead the way for the Golden Knights with Mark Stone (upper body) out. Eichel has 34 points, 120 shots on net, 28 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 33 outings overall.