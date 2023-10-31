Eichel notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Eichel helped out on a William Carrier tally in the second period. In overtime, Eichel had a chance to end the game with a penalty shot, but he couldn't convert. The center is goalless over his last five games, but he's managed five assists in that span. He's at 10 points, 45 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests overall.